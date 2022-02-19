Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Is Down -9.58% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the SYNH share is $104.18, that puts it down -31.89 from that peak though still a striking 11.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.53. The company’s market capitalization is $8.31B, and the average trade volume was 542.34K shares over the past three months.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SYNH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.44.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $78.99 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.48%, and it has moved by -9.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.38, which implies an increase of 27.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $132.00 respectively. As a result, SYNH is trading at a discount of -67.11% off the target high and -13.94% off the low.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Syneos Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) shares have gone down -10.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.47% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.70% this quarter and then jump 34.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.41 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.14 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.40% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.20%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.30% per annum.

SYNH Dividends

Syneos Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s Major holders

Syneos Health Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.01%, with the float percentage being 99.24%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 498 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.92 million shares (or 9.57% of all shares), a total value of $868.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $844.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $254.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.8 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $260.94 million.