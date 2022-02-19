SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB)’s -2.25% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $613.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.24% or -$7.67. The 52-week high for the SIVB share is $763.22, that puts it down -24.48 from that peak though still a striking 23.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $467.22. The company’s market capitalization is $36.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.21K shares over the past three months.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) trade information

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) registered a -1.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.24% in intraday trading to $613.13 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.25%, and it has moved by -5.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.23%. The short interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SVB Financial Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares have gone up 11.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.80% against -6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.70% this quarter and then drop -35.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.21 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.80% and then jump by 23.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.10%. While earnings are projected to return 5.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

SIVB Dividends

SVB Financial Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s Major holders

SVB Financial Group insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.90%, with the float percentage being 93.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,130 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.08 million shares (or 10.36% of all shares), a total value of $3.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $828.64 million.