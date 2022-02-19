Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE: INN) Have Jumped 5.33% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.91% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the INN share is $11.32, that puts it down -10.12 from that peak though still a striking 20.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 684.94K shares over the past three months.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. INN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) registered a -1.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.91% in intraday trading to $10.28 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.37%, and it has moved by 7.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.09%. The short interest in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) is 4.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 14.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, INN is trading at a discount of -26.46% off the target high and -7.0% off the low.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) shares have gone up 18.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.59% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.00% this quarter and then jump 88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.67 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.39 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.23 million and $57.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.20% and then jump by 130.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.40%. While earnings are projected to return -334.10% in 2022.

INN Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. insiders own 3.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.94%, with the float percentage being 105.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.87 million shares (or 17.72% of all shares), a total value of $181.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $141.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.99 million, or about 4.69% of the stock, which is worth about $49.94 million.