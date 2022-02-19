Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) Fell -85.87%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.15% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the SPWH share is $18.05, that puts it down -67.75 from that peak though still a striking 9.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.73. The company’s market capitalization is $472.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SPWH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) registered a -3.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.15% in intraday trading to $10.76 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by 3.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.34%. The short interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is 2.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.25, which implies an increase of 33.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SPWH is trading at a discount of -85.87% off the target high and -2.23% off the low.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) shares have gone down -39.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.01% against 18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -49.30% this quarter and then drop -71.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $396.19 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $309.91 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.70%. While earnings are projected to return 343.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.72% per annum.

SPWH Dividends

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s Major holders

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.96%, with the float percentage being 108.77%. Magnetar Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $51.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $19.01 million.