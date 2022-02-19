Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY)’s Stock Is Up 47.25%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the SKY share is $85.92, that puts it down -16.33 from that peak though still a striking 47.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.96. The company’s market capitalization is $4.43B, and the average trade volume was 577.80K shares over the past three months.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SKY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.74.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) trade information

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.27% in intraday trading to $73.86 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.81%, and it has moved by 24.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $92.67, which implies an increase of 20.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $111.00 respectively. As a result, SKY is trading at a discount of -50.28% off the target high and 5.23% off the low.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Skyline Champion Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares have gone up 23.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 149.02% against 31.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.70% this quarter and then jump 31.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.24 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $535.28 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 45.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.20% per annum.

SKY Dividends

Skyline Champion Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY)’s Major holders

Skyline Champion Corporation insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.81%, with the float percentage being 101.16%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 12.00% of all shares), a total value of $409.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $251.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $91.91 million.