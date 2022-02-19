Should NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) Revive After A -192.11% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.60% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the NRDS share is $34.44, that puts it down -192.11 from that peak though still a striking -2.71% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $402.62M, and the average trade volume was 356.54K shares over the past three months.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. NRDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) registered a -3.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.60% in intraday trading to $11.79 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.92%, and it has moved by -8.18% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.14, which implies an increase of 60.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, NRDS is trading at a discount of -239.27% off the target high and -44.19% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.68 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $122.57 million by the end of Mar 2022.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

NerdWallet Inc. insiders own 16.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.37%, with the float percentage being 37.76%. Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 37065.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $3.08 million.