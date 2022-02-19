San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Are Up 43.69%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SJT share is $7.80, that puts it down -17.12 from that peak though still a striking 43.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $294.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 522.22K shares over the past three months.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $6.66 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.60%, and it has moved by -1.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.36%. The short interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.50, which implies an increase of 67.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.50 and $20.50 respectively. As a result, SJT is trading at a discount of -207.81% off the target high and -207.81% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return -8.30% in 2022.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 0.78, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.03%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.75%, with the float percentage being 13.44%. K2 Principal Fund, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.01 million shares (or 4.32% of all shares), a total value of $12.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) shares are Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund owns about 73102.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10485.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $66999.0.