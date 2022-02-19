Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH)

During the last session, Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $144.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the CHH share is $157.46, that puts it down -9.25 from that peak though still a striking 30.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $100.25. The company’s market capitalization is $8.18B, and the average trade volume was 286.40K shares over the past three months.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CHH has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) trade information

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $144.13 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.84%, and it has moved by 2.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.85%.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Choice Hotels International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) shares have gone up 24.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.89% against 33.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.70% this quarter and then jump 56.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $274.86 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $216.65 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $193.39 million and $182.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.10% and then jump by 18.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -66.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.15% per annum.

CHH Dividends

Choice Hotels International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Choice Hotels International Inc. is 0.95, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s Major holders

Choice Hotels International Inc. insiders own 35.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.96%, with the float percentage being 92.00%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.63 million shares (or 8.33% of all shares), a total value of $585.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 million shares, is of Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC’s that is approximately 6.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $453.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) shares are Baron Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Growth Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $379.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 million, or about 4.24% of the stock, which is worth about $298.04 million.