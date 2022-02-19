Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Have Dropped -31.78% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.06% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the RENT share is $24.77, that puts it down -345.5 from that peak though still a striking 21.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.37. The company’s market capitalization is $362.18M, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RENT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) registered a -4.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.06% in intraday trading to $5.56 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.14%, and it has moved by 10.98% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.89, which implies an increase of 74.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, RENT is trading at a discount of -349.64% off the target high and -187.77% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.17 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.36 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -11.20% in 2022.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Rent the Runway Inc. insiders own 4.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.26%, with the float percentage being 63.22%. Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $19.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41164.0 shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) International Fds-Global Growth Stock Fd’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.71 million.