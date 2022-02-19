Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) Investing Potential Is $29.15

During the last session, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the ROCC share is $35.31, that puts it down -21.13 from that peak though still a striking 59.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21B, and the average trade volume was 410.35K shares over the past three months.

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ROCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.77.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) registered a -0.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.61% in intraday trading to $29.15 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by -3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.60, which implies an increase of 40.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, ROCC is trading at a discount of -88.68% off the target high and -37.22% off the low.

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ranger Oil Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) shares have gone up 81.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.00% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.80% this quarter and then jump 423.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.92 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.99 million and $88.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 185.20% and then jump by 128.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.30%. While earnings are projected to return -538.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

Ranger Oil Corporation insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.12%, with the float percentage being 59.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.45 million shares (or 16.01% of all shares), a total value of $65.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $11.46 million.