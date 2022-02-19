Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)’s traded shares were 0.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $126.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the RL share is $142.06, that puts it down -12.23 from that peak though still a striking 18.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $102.96. The company’s market capitalization is $9.29B, and the average trade volume was 917.37K shares over the past three months.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.18.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) trade information

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $126.58 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.98%, and it has moved by 15.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $144.15, which implies an increase of 12.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $114.00 and $171.00 respectively. As a result, RL is trading at a discount of -35.09% off the target high and 9.94% off the low.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ralph Lauren Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) shares have gone up 8.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 381.18% against 22.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.50% this quarter and then drop -26.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.64 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.41 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30%. While earnings are projected to return -143.50% in 2022.

RL Dividends

Ralph Lauren Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ralph Lauren Corporation is 2.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)’s Major holders

Ralph Lauren Corporation insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.40%, with the float percentage being 101.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 524 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.85 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $538.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.66 million shares, is of Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC’s that is approximately 9.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $517.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $136.81 million.