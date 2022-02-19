Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Drops -139.96% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the LUNG share is $63.83, that puts it down -139.96 from that peak though still a striking 20.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.08. The company’s market capitalization is $995.11M, and the average trade volume was 392.75K shares over the past three months.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LUNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $26.60 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.97%, and it has moved by 8.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.57%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.33, which implies an increase of 46.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, LUNG is trading at a discount of -144.36% off the target high and -39.1% off the low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pulmonx Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares have gone down -29.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.91% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.24 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.87 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.83 million and $9.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.90% and then jump by 60.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -48.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.70% per annum.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Pulmonx Corporation insiders own 8.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.43%, with the float percentage being 107.25%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.97 million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $106.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.52 million, or about 6.84% of the stock, which is worth about $98.06 million.