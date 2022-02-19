PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) Is Worth Evaluating At $15.35

During the last session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the PMVP share is $43.63, that puts it down -184.23 from that peak though still a striking 5.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.49. The company’s market capitalization is $695.66M, and the average trade volume was 661.42K shares over the past three months.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) registered a -2.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.29% in intraday trading to $15.35 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.89%, and it has moved by -10.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.51%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares have gone down -46.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.75% against 16.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.00% this quarter and then drop -42.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -30.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.10% per annum.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.63%, with the float percentage being 109.66%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 16.15% of all shares), a total value of $218.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $115.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $26.06 million.