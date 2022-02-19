Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s Stock Is Down -7.45% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the PDCO share is $37.37, that puts it down -25.87 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 704.78K shares over the past three months.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PDCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $29.69 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.26%, and it has moved by 6.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.45%. The short interest in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.45, which implies an increase of 13.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, PDCO is trading at a discount of -38.09% off the target high and -1.04% off the low.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson Companies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) shares have gone up 0.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.90% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.80% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.63 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 billion by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.55 billion and $1.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.20%. While earnings are projected to return 125.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.99% per annum.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson Companies Inc. is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.97%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Patterson Companies Inc. insiders own 11.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.07%, with the float percentage being 96.11%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.62 million shares (or 11.92% of all shares), a total value of $350.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $317.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 7.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $89.11 million.