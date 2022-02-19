Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) Rose 31.38% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -14.39%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $114.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the PZZA share is $140.68, that puts it down -23.11 from that peak though still a striking 31.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $78.41. The company’s market capitalization is $4.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 380.66K shares over the past three months.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PZZA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.72.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) trade information

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $114.27 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by -0.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.24%. The short interest in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $149.47, which implies an increase of 23.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, PZZA is trading at a discount of -44.39% off the target high and -18.14% off the low.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Papa John’s International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) shares have gone down -6.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 141.43% against 22.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 3.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $522.91 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $538.2 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $469.81 million and $511.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.30% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.50%. While earnings are projected to return 628.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PZZA Dividends

Papa John’s International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Papa John’s International Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.35%.

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s Major holders

Papa John’s International Inc. insiders own 1.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.57%, with the float percentage being 100.58%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 396 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.72 million shares (or 10.23% of all shares), a total value of $472.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $459.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $118.13 million.