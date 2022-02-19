Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s traded shares were 0.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PANL share is $6.20, that puts it down -28.9 from that peak though still a striking 41.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $226.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 170.62K shares over the past three months.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PANL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $4.81 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.61%, and it has moved by 22.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.66%. The short interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.83, which implies an increase of 29.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, PANL is trading at a discount of -76.72% off the target high and -14.35% off the low.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares have gone down -1.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 488.46% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 205.90% this quarter and then jump 223.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $166.89 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30%. While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2022.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. insiders own 40.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.64%, with the float percentage being 75.47%. Rockland Trust Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.53 million shares (or 18.68% of all shares), a total value of $43.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.99 million shares, is of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.