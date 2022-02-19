One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM)

During the last session, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the COLM share is $114.98, that puts it down -19.3 from that peak though still a striking 9.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $87.03. The company’s market capitalization is $6.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.71K shares over the past three months.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. COLM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.78.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) trade information

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $96.38 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.01%, and it has moved by 8.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.02%. The short interest in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $114.64, which implies an increase of 15.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, COLM is trading at a discount of -40.07% off the target high and -1.68% off the low.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Columbia Sportswear Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) shares have gone down -4.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.07% against 22.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.60% this quarter and then jump 15.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $745.86 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $915.62 million and $594.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.50% and then jump by 25.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.00%. While earnings are projected to return -67.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 31.70% per annum.

COLM Dividends

Columbia Sportswear Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Columbia Sportswear Company is 1.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)’s Major holders

Columbia Sportswear Company insiders own 41.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.18%, with the float percentage being 94.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 407 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.57 million shares (or 5.47% of all shares), a total value of $341.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $289.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $195.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $96.84 million.