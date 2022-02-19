NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -2.27% Year-To-Date

During the last session, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the NS share is $20.73, that puts it down -33.57 from that peak though still a striking 12.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 530.33K shares over the past three months.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) trade information

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $15.52 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.03%, and it has moved by -4.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.92%. The short interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is 3.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.75, which implies an increase of 17.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, NS is trading at a discount of -28.87% off the target high and -9.54% off the low.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuStar Energy L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares have gone down -2.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 123.33% against -7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.30% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $379.23 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $391.56 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $386.64 million and $375.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.90% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.20%. While earnings are projected to return -626.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.20% per annum.

NS Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NuStar Energy L.P. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 12.18%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

NuStar Energy L.P. insiders own 10.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.07%, with the float percentage being 66.17%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.13 million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $206.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.43 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 11.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $195.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 12.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.68 million, or about 7.01% of the stock, which is worth about $124.73 million.