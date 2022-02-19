Now Is The Time To Buy Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH)

During the last session, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s traded shares were 0.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the PBH share is $63.83, that puts it down -7.51 from that peak though still a striking 31.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.49. The company’s market capitalization is $2.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 258.56K shares over the past three months.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) trade information

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $59.37 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.02%, and it has moved by 6.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.85%. The short interest in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) is 1.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) shares have gone up 1.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.69% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.60% this quarter and then jump 13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $260.38 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $254.43 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.60%. While earnings are projected to return 17.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

PBH Dividends

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s Major holders

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. insiders own 0.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.43%, with the float percentage being 105.24%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 15.97% of all shares), a total value of $448.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $307.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $202.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $79.85 million.