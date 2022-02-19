Now Is A Good Time To Buy ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO)

During the last session, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MOHO share is $3.05, that puts it down -1170.83 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $12.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 392.73K shares over the past three months.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MOHO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.25% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.62%, and it has moved by -27.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.18%. The short interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 95.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MOHO is trading at a discount of -1983.33% off the target high and -1983.33% off the low.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

ECMOHO Limited insiders own 10.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.54%, with the float percentage being 1.72%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.