Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE)

During the last session, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the CNNE share is $42.35, that puts it down -56.85 from that peak though still a striking 0.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.79. The company’s market capitalization is $2.45B, and the average trade volume was 610.39K shares over the past three months.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. CNNE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) trade information

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $27.00 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.20%, and it has moved by -13.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.08%.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cannae Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) shares have gone down -11.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 104.08% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -99.00% this quarter and then jump 108.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182.47 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $185.35 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $170.4 million and $158.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 16.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 128.60%. While earnings are projected to return -109.10% in 2022.

CNNE Dividends

Cannae Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s Major holders

Cannae Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.74%, with the float percentage being 96.09%. River Road Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.2 million shares (or 8.10% of all shares), a total value of $224.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $220.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $66.67 million.