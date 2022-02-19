Now Is A Good Time To Buy ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)

During the last session, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $299.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.61% or -$11.22. The 52-week high for the ANSS share is $413.89, that puts it down -38.16 from that peak though still a striking 2.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $292.79. The company’s market capitalization is $27.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 442.12K shares over the past three months.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) trade information

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.61% in intraday trading to $299.57 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.10%, and it has moved by -10.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.82%. The short interest in ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ANSYS Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) shares have gone down -17.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.61% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.40% this quarter and then jump 9.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $642.39 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400.87 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $627.77 million and $372.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.30% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.50%. While earnings are projected to return -5.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.18% per annum.

ANSS Dividends

ANSYS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s Major holders

ANSYS Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.98%, with the float percentage being 95.30%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,080 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $3.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.53 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $838.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $737.39 million.