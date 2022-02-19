News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Has Lost -0.58% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the NWS share is $26.21, that puts it down -17.17 from that peak though still a striking 7.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.78. The company’s market capitalization is $13.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 652.38K shares over the past three months.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) trade information

News Corporation (NWS) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $22.37 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.61%, and it has moved by 2.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.18%. The short interest in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies a decrease of -123.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, NWS is trading at a premium of 55.3% off the target high and 55.3% off the low.

NWS Dividends

News Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for News Corporation is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.34%.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s Major holders

News Corporation insiders own 38.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.08%, with the float percentage being 60.70%. Independent Franchise Partners, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.63 million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $316.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.78 million shares, is of SOF Ltd’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $238.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of News Corporation (NWS) shares are Advisers Investment Tr-Independent Franchise Partners US Equity Fd and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Advisers Investment Tr-Independent Franchise Partners US Equity Fd owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $28.66 million.