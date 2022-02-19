Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) Has Gained 23.14% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the COOP share is $52.34, that puts it down -2.15 from that peak though still a striking 44.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.64. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23B, and the average trade volume was 930.14K shares over the past three months.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. COOP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) trade information

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $51.24 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.10%, and it has moved by 19.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.14, which implies an increase of 13.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, COOP is trading at a discount of -38.56% off the target high and 0.47% off the low.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) shares have gone up 34.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.07% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.00% this quarter and then drop -60.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $554.9 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $536.53 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $953 million and $914.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -41.80% and then drop by -41.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 8.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.54% per annum.

COOP Dividends

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)’s Major holders

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. insiders own 1.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.04%, with the float percentage being 88.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.3 million shares (or 13.72% of all shares), a total value of $428.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $270.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $164.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $89.27 million.