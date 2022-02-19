Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Shares Have Been Down About -45.51% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.14% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the MF share is $11.00, that puts it down -302.93 from that peak though still a striking 3.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $651.19M, and the average trade volume was 517.57K shares over the past three months.

Missfresh Limited (MF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Missfresh Limited (MF) registered a -7.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.14% in intraday trading to $2.73 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.78%, and it has moved by -21.33% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.88, which implies an increase of 94.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.75 and $97.14 respectively. As a result, MF is trading at a discount of -3458.24% off the target high and -879.85% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $296.67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $318.36 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 37.70% in 2022.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Missfresh Limited insiders own 6.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.76%, with the float percentage being 31.92%. Davis Selected Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.21 million shares (or 3.01% of all shares), a total value of $27.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 million shares, is of Luminus Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Missfresh Limited (MF) shares are Davis New York Venture Fund and Selected American Shares Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Davis New York Venture Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.59 million.