Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) Stock Jumped 29.45% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the MIRM share is $23.35, that puts it down -0.99 from that peak though still a striking 44.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.82. The company’s market capitalization is $756.72M, and the average trade volume was 159.74K shares over the past three months.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. MIRM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) trade information

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $23.12 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.20%, and it has moved by 29.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.93%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.43, which implies an increase of 58.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, MIRM is trading at a discount of -233.04% off the target high and -29.76% off the low.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) shares have gone up 63.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.09% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 118.20% this quarter and then jump 6.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.81 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.37 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -79.10% in 2022.

MIRM Dividends

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s Major holders

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.51%, with the float percentage being 83.33%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.19 million shares (or 13.67% of all shares), a total value of $83.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $71.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $4.34 million.