MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Is Up 58.24% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -6.59% – What To Do Now

During the last session, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the MBI share is $17.90, that puts it down -21.36 from that peak though still a striking 58.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.16. The company’s market capitalization is $811.99M, and the average trade volume was 448.62K shares over the past three months.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. MBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

MBIA Inc. (MBI) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $14.75 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.96%, and it has moved by 2.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies a decrease of -9.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, MBI is trading at a discount of -22.03% off the target high and 38.98% off the low.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.50% this quarter and then jump 72.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14 million and $15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.30% and then drop by -26.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.30%. While earnings are projected to return -120.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

MBI Dividends

MBIA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

MBIA Inc. insiders own 12.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.42%, with the float percentage being 81.42%. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $63.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.46 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 8.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MBIA Inc. (MBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $17.49 million.