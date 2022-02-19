Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA)’s 7.10% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $171.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the LEA share is $204.91, that puts it down -19.29 from that peak though still a striking 15.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $144.77. The company’s market capitalization is $10.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 544.69K shares over the past three months.

Lear Corporation (LEA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LEA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.19.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) trade information

Lear Corporation (LEA) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $171.77 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.10%, and it has moved by 0.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.18%. The short interest in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is 1.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $189.50, which implies an increase of 9.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, LEA is trading at a discount of -28.08% off the target high and 12.67% off the low.

Lear Corporation (LEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lear Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lear Corporation (LEA) shares have gone up 10.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.54% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -67.50% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.69 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.23 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.24 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.60% and then drop by -2.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.20%. While earnings are projected to return 135.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 51.29% per annum.

LEA Dividends

Lear Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lear Corporation is 3.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.52%.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s Major holders

Lear Corporation insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.44%, with the float percentage being 98.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 654 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.51 million shares (or 12.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $854.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lear Corporation (LEA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $263.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $283.55 million.