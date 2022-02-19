Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) Have Dropped -13.47% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s traded shares were 0.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $153.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the LSTR share is $186.52, that puts it down -21.77 from that peak though still a striking 4.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $145.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.79K shares over the past three months.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. LSTR has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.71.

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) trade information

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $153.17 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.24%, and it has moved by -8.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.36%. The short interest in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Landstar System Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) shares have gone down -1.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.61% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.80% this quarter and then jump 13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.78 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.54 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.3 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.20% and then jump by 33.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.80% per annum.

LSTR Dividends

Landstar System Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Landstar System Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.53%.

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s Major holders

Landstar System Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.68%, with the float percentage being 100.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 537 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 10.62% of all shares), a total value of $638.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $613.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $235.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 3.67% of the stock, which is worth about $246.13 million.