Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) Investing Potential Is $52.59

During the last session, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$1.49. The 52-week high for the KOD share is $141.20, that puts it down -168.49 from that peak though still a striking 6.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 396.62K shares over the past three months.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. KOD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.35.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $52.59 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.40%, and it has moved by -12.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.11%. The short interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is 3.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $104.70, which implies an increase of 49.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, KOD is trading at a discount of -185.23% off the target high and 4.92% off the low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kodiak Sciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares have gone down -42.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.73% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -39.20% this quarter and then drop -58.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -132.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.40% per annum.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Kodiak Sciences Inc. insiders own 10.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.55%, with the float percentage being 99.09%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.68 million shares (or 28.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.06 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 15.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $773.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $130.97 million.