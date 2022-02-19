Is Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VGZ share is $1.40, that puts it down -70.73 from that peak though still a striking 28.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $96.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 248.19K shares over the past three months.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VGZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $0.82 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 13.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.15%. The short interest in Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.12, which implies an increase of 61.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.72 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, VGZ is trading at a discount of -265.85% off the target high and -109.76% off the low.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Gold Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares have gone up 5.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against 1.00.

VGZ Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders

Vista Gold Corp. insiders own 3.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.25%, with the float percentage being 32.34%. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.92 million shares (or 17.00% of all shares), a total value of $14.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.14 million shares, is of Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd owns about 4.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16874.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $12223.0.