Is Polaris Inc.’s (NYSE: PII) 3.28% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $124.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PII share is $147.73, that puts it down -18.58 from that peak though still a striking 19.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $100.52. The company’s market capitalization is $7.48B, and the average trade volume was 669.05K shares over the past three months.

Polaris Inc. (PII) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PII has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.02.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) trade information

Polaris Inc. (PII) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $124.58 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.28%, and it has moved by 16.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $140.50, which implies an increase of 11.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, PII is trading at a discount of -32.45% off the target high and 21.34% off the low.

Polaris Inc. (PII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Polaris Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Polaris Inc. (PII) shares have gone down 0.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.16% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -39.50% this quarter and then drop -12.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.99 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.16 billion and $1.86 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60%. While earnings are projected to return -61.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PII Dividends

Polaris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Polaris Inc. is 2.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s Major holders

Polaris Inc. insiders own 6.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.96%, with the float percentage being 93.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 612 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.73 million shares (or 11.10% of all shares), a total value of $805.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $569.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Polaris Inc. (PII) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $176.53 million.