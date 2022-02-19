Is Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Still A Buy After plugging 1.83% Last Week?

During the last session, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.05% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the MESA share is $17.40, that puts it down -267.09 from that peak though still a striking 6.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $183.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 677.30K shares over the past three months.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) registered a -4.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.05% in intraday trading to $4.74 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.83%, and it has moved by -7.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.71%. The short interest in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is 1.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mesa Air Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) shares have gone down -35.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 30.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -113.90% this quarter and then drop -121.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.31 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.36 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.20%. While earnings are projected to return -45.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.70% per annum.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Mesa Air Group Inc. insiders own 11.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.45%, with the float percentage being 65.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 6.83% of all shares), a total value of $18.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $7.13 million.