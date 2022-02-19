Is Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$2.05. The 52-week high for the LITE share is $108.90, that puts it down -9.91 from that peak though still a striking 33.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.67. The company’s market capitalization is $7.35B, and the average trade volume was 953.44K shares over the past three months.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) trade information

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $99.08 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.06%, and it has moved by 0.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.09%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lumentum Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) shares have gone up 17.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.24% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.10% this quarter and then drop -2.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $445.36 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $428.42 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 148.90%. While earnings are projected to return 190.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.90% per annum.

LITE Dividends

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s Major holders

Lumentum Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.19%, with the float percentage being 94.46%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 565 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.16 million shares (or 14.05% of all shares), a total value of $848.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $557.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $169.47 million.