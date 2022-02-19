Is Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 6.55% YTD?

During the last session, Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $70.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the KRC share is $74.05, that puts it down -4.58 from that peak though still a striking 19.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.35. The company’s market capitalization is $8.17B, and the average trade volume was 702.06K shares over the past three months.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. KRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) trade information

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $70.81 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.56%, and it has moved by 8.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.31, which implies an increase of 11.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, KRC is trading at a discount of -20.04% off the target high and -4.51% off the low.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kilroy Realty Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) shares have gone up 8.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.14% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then drop -92.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $246.78 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $246.47 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.19 million and $235.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.10% and then jump by 4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.50%. While earnings are projected to return 229.60% in 2022.

KRC Dividends

Kilroy Realty Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kilroy Realty Corporation is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s Major holders

Kilroy Realty Corporation insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.77%, with the float percentage being 106.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 455 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.94 million shares (or 13.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $842.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $332.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.31 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $219.07 million.