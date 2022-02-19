Is Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) On Track To Post A -77.51% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the JBI share is $15.94, that puts it down -57.2 from that peak though still a striking 9.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 517.78K shares over the past three months.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. JBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) trade information

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $10.14 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.30%, and it has moved by -6.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.84%. The short interest in Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) is 2.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 36.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, JBI is trading at a discount of -77.51% off the target high and -38.07% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $214.01 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.67 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -748.40% in 2022.

JBI Dividends

Janus International Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s Major holders

Janus International Group Inc. insiders own 15.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.86%, with the float percentage being 95.66%. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 52.85 million shares (or 36.06% of all shares), a total value of $646.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.13 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 7.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $136.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Core Growth Fund owns about 4.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.0 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $36.72 million.