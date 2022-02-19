Is Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the HGV share is $56.33, that puts it down -9.19 from that peak though still a striking 31.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.35. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 588.34K shares over the past three months.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. HGV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.88.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) trade information

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $51.59 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.70%, and it has moved by 9.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.79%. The short interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.75, which implies an increase of 22.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $82.00 respectively. As a result, HGV is trading at a discount of -58.95% off the target high and -16.3% off the low.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) shares have gone up 34.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 158.05% against 33.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.40% this quarter and then jump 1,200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 170.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $944.43 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $757.03 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $212 million and $216.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 345.50% and then jump by 248.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.30%. While earnings are projected to return -197.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.54% per annum.

HGV Dividends

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s Major holders

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.21%, with the float percentage being 100.84%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.3 million shares (or 25.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $391.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 5.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $258.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $119.61 million.