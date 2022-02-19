Is Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$2.7. The 52-week high for the GWRE share is $130.95, that puts it down -49.13 from that peak though still a striking -2.94% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $90.39. The company’s market capitalization is $7.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 551.86K shares over the past three months.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. GWRE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) trade information

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $87.81 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.59%, and it has moved by -13.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.66%. The short interest in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is 3.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $131.25, which implies an increase of 33.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $160.00 respectively. As a result, GWRE is trading at a discount of -82.21% off the target high and -13.88% off the low.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guidewire Software Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) shares have gone down -22.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -185.71% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -68.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $197.48 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180.31 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.70%. While earnings are projected to return -238.10% in 2022.

GWRE Dividends

Guidewire Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s Major holders

Guidewire Software Inc. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.62%, with the float percentage being 102.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 536 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.62 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $905.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.75 million shares, is of BAMCO Inc.’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $683.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 3.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $477.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $278.81 million.