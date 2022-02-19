Is Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) Hit More of the Losses Given A -219.45% Dip From High?

During the last session, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s traded shares were 0.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the FOA share is $11.66, that puts it down -219.45 from that peak though still a striking 16.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.05. The company’s market capitalization is $210.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 575.48K shares over the past three months.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FOA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) trade information

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.94%, and it has moved by -5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.11%. The short interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) is 1.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 47.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, FOA is trading at a discount of -187.67% off the target high and -9.59% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $437.11 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $424.63 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 852.70% in 2022.

FOA Dividends

Finance Of America Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s Major holders

Finance Of America Companies Inc. insiders own 14.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.55%, with the float percentage being 84.97%. D1 Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.49 million shares (or 11.02% of all shares), a total value of $32.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.74 million shares, is of Cooperman, Leon G.’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $2.74 million.