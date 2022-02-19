Is Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the ENIC share is $4.09, that puts it down -127.22 from that peak though still a striking 2.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.76%, and it has moved by -10.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.37%. The short interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is 5.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.41 day(s) to cover.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $682.06 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50%. While earnings are projected to return -117.20% in 2022.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enel Chile S.A. is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.70%.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Enel Chile S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.12%, with the float percentage being 3.12%. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $14.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) shares are Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund owns about 1.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2.63 million.