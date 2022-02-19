Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (NYSE: CEQP) 0.85% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the CEQP share is $33.94, that puts it down -19.34 from that peak though still a striking 29.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 575.10K shares over the past three months.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CEQP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) trade information

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.84% in intraday trading to $28.44 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.85%, and it has moved by -2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.22%. The short interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is 3.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.00, which implies an increase of 16.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, CEQP is trading at a discount of -40.65% off the target high and -12.52% off the low.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crestwood Equity Partners LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares have gone up 9.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -71.70% against -7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,133.30% this quarter and then jump 187.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 99.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $654.5 million and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 98.90% and then jump by 50.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.60%. While earnings are projected to return -154.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

CEQP Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 2.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.67%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s Major holders

Crestwood Equity Partners LP insiders own 15.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.71%, with the float percentage being 55.18%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.26 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $206.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 7.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $192.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $45.51 million.