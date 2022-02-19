Is Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) On Track To Post A -76.0% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.27% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CCS share is $86.07, that puts it down -37.71 from that peak though still a striking 16.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.95. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.31K shares over the past three months.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.07.

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) trade information

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) registered a 0.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.27% in intraday trading to $62.50 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.35%, and it has moved by -4.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.04%. The short interest in Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.00, which implies an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, CCS is trading at a discount of -76.0% off the target high and -28.0% off the low.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Century Communities Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Century Communities Inc. (CCS) shares have gone down -7.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.14% against 32.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.00% this quarter and then jump 13.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $987.78 million and $802.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.40% and then jump by 39.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.10%. While earnings are projected to return 135.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.06% per annum.

CCS Dividends

Century Communities Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Century Communities Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s Major holders

Century Communities Inc. insiders own 11.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.29%, with the float percentage being 98.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.08 million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $311.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $149.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Century Communities Inc. (CCS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $55.98 million.