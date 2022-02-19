Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL)

During the last session, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s traded shares were 0.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.76% or -$1.57. The 52-week high for the VAL share is $43.79, that puts it down -8.82 from that peak though still a striking 49.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.94B, and the average trade volume was 414.33K shares over the past three months.

Valaris Limited (VAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. VAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Valaris Limited (VAL) registered a -3.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.76% in intraday trading to $40.24 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.04%, and it has moved by -1.03% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.50, which implies an increase of 31.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, VAL is trading at a discount of -78.93% off the target high and 0.6% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $309.85 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

Valaris Limited insiders own 6.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.61%, with the float percentage being 81.97%. Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.41 million shares (or 12.55% of all shares), a total value of $328.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 million shares, is of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $252.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Valaris Limited (VAL) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $13.71 million.