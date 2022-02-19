Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW)

During the last session, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CXW share is $12.35, that puts it down -25.13 from that peak though still a striking 30.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.18B, and the average trade volume was 757.01K shares over the past three months.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CXW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $9.87 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by -2.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.93, which implies an increase of 23.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.85 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CXW is trading at a discount of -51.98% off the target high and -9.93% off the low.

CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CoreCivic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares have gone up 5.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.81% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 204.50% this quarter and then jump 119.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $481.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $482 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $473.48 million and $454.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.60% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.00%. While earnings are projected to return -71.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

CXW Dividends

CoreCivic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

CoreCivic Inc. insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.78%, with the float percentage being 84.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.6 million shares (or 15.46% of all shares), a total value of $165.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.04 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 15.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $160.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.69 million, or about 3.90% of the stock, which is worth about $40.39 million.