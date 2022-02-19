Investing In Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $115.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.62% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the RGA share is $134.93, that puts it down -17.14 from that peak though still a striking 18.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $94.32. The company’s market capitalization is $7.84B, and the average trade volume was 459.69K shares over the past three months.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. RGA has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.25.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) trade information

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) registered a 0.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.62% in intraday trading to $115.19 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.51%, and it has moved by -0.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.82, which implies an increase of 6.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $76.00 and $149.00 respectively. As a result, RGA is trading at a discount of -29.35% off the target high and 34.02% off the low.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) shares have gone down -1.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 861.95% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.00% this quarter and then jump 232.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.07 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.91 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.14 billion and $3.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.70% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.30%. While earnings are projected to return -53.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.09% per annum.

RGA Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is 2.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s Major holders

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.25%, with the float percentage being 96.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 576 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 10.27% of all shares), a total value of $772.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.11 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $680.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $276.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $237.41 million.