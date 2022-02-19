Investing In Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $138.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$1.8. The 52-week high for the EXP share is $169.15, that puts it down -22.17 from that peak though still a striking 13.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $119.73. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.05K shares over the past three months.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.47.

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) trade information

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $138.45 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -6.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.97%. The short interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $176.64, which implies an increase of 21.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $155.00 and $190.00 respectively. As a result, EXP is trading at a discount of -37.23% off the target high and -11.95% off the low.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eagle Materials Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) shares have gone down -8.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.13% against 20.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.30% this quarter and then jump 10.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $462.73 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $397.92 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 73.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

EXP Dividends

Eagle Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Eagle Materials Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s Major holders

Eagle Materials Inc. insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.19%, with the float percentage being 101.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 481 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $525.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $456.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $183.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $154.77 million.