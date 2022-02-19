Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Has Been Falling -49.66% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.47% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the INDO share is $9.25, that puts it down -106.01 from that peak though still a striking 41.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $30.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INDO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) registered a -4.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.47% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.04%, and it has moved by 21.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.66%. The short interest in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 6670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 43.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, INDO is trading at a discount of -78.17% off the target high and -78.17% off the low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) shares have gone down -7.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.53% against 20.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -321.20% in 2022.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders own 78.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 1.26%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17800.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $79655.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2073.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9276.0.