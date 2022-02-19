IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX):The Stock Was Up 32.97 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IMAX share is $25.05, that puts it down -23.46 from that peak though still a striking 32.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average trade volume was 550.20K shares over the past three months.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IMAX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) trade information

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $20.29 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.63%, and it has moved by 16.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.23, which implies an increase of 19.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.30 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, IMAX is trading at a discount of -47.86% off the target high and 19.66% off the low.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IMAX Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) shares have gone up 44.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.01% against 19.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 142.90% this quarter and then jump 104.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.95 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.22 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.99 million and $38.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.60% and then jump by 63.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.70%. While earnings are projected to return -418.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.60% per annum.

IMAX Dividends

IMAX Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s Major holders

IMAX Corporation insiders own 16.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.20%, with the float percentage being 96.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.98 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $56.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $53.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $21.83 million.