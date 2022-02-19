If All Goes Well, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) Could Shrink By -318.41% Or More

During the last session, Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.24% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the OMIC share is $33.37, that puts it down -365.41 from that peak though still a striking 17.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.93. The company’s market capitalization is $568.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.01K shares over the past three months.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. OMIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) registered a -3.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.24% in intraday trading to $7.17 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.03%, and it has moved by -3.89% in 30 days. The short interest in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.50, which implies an increase of 72.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, OMIC is trading at a discount of -318.41% off the target high and -192.89% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -126.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

OMIC Dividends

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s Major holders

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. insiders own 20.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.47%, with the float percentage being 80.29%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.11 million shares (or 12.65% of all shares), a total value of $101.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.07 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $3.33 million.