If All Goes Well, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) Could Shrink By -24.2% Or More

During the last session, Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s traded shares were 0.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.05% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the NSIT share is $111.02, that puts it down -11.2 from that peak though still a striking 19.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $80.03. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.45K shares over the past three months.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. NSIT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.98.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) trade information

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) registered a 1.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.05% in intraday trading to $99.84 this Friday, 02/18/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.13%, and it has moved by 3.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.11%. The short interest in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is 2.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.33, which implies an increase of 17.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $124.00 respectively. As a result, NSIT is trading at a discount of -24.2% off the target high and -15.18% off the low.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Insight Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) shares have gone up 3.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.44% against -19.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 24.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.34 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.29 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.80% and then jump by 6.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 9.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.44% per annum.

NSIT Dividends

Insight Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s Major holders

Insight Enterprises Inc. insiders own 1.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.12%, with the float percentage being 111.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 341 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 15.30% of all shares), a total value of $480.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $428.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $222.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 3.58% of the stock, which is worth about $118.38 million.